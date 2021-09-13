Democrats Unveil Major Tax Hike Proposals

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Democrats Unveil Major Tax Hike Proposals

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Democrats released additional framework for the $3.5 trillion spending bill that includes raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5 percent. This increase totaling $2.9 trillion is part of a greater effort by Democrats to implement tax hikes. 

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) said that the proposed tax hikes will "expand opportunity" for Americans.

“On Tuesday, we will continue our work on the Build Back Better Act with the consideration of investments to provide critical support to families, spur the development of clean energy, reinstate Build America Bonds, and improve Americans’ ability to afford health care,” Neal said in a statement. “Our proposals allow us to both address our perilously changing climate and create new, good jobs, all while strengthening the economy and reinvigorating local communities. We seek to help families better afford essentials with the continuation of the expanded Child Tax Credit and investments that will lower the cost of prescriptions and health insurance premiums. And we can do all this while responsibly funding our plans. Taken together, these proposals expand opportunity for the American people and support our efforts to build a healthier, more prosperous future for the country.”

Republicans are warning about "the highest tax increases in American history" while the economy recovers from the pandemic.

The $3.5 trillion proposal faces opposition from Republicans and Democrats.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
FDA Officials Said Americans Don't Need a Booster. Biden Went Ahead With One Anyway.
Katie Pavlich
What WaPo's Top Fact Checker Found 'Impressive' About New York City Is What You'd Expect
Matt Vespa
USCP Will Put Fencing Back Up Ahead of Rally for January 6th Defendants
Spencer Brown
Surprise, Surprise: There's an Important Group of People Not Subject to Biden's Vaccine Mandate
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Oh, Look Who the Biden Administration Wants to Add to the Welfare Rolls
Matt Vespa

Schlichter: Do Republicans Really Have a Shot at Recalling Gavin Newsom?
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular