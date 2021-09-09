Biden Falsely Blames Republicans for Chipman's Demise

It's official. President Joe Biden confirmed Thursday afternoon the nomination of longtime gun control activist David Chipman to become the next director of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms will be pulled from consideration.

"Unfortunately, Republicans in Congress have made clear that they intend to use gun crime as a political talking point instead of taking serious steps to address it. That’s why they’ve moved in lockstep to block David Chipman’s confirmation, and it’s why they side with gun manufacturers over the overwhelming majority of the American people in opposing commonsense measures like universal background checks," Biden released in a statement. "We knew this wouldn’t be easy – there’s only been one Senate-confirmed ATF Director in the Bureau’s history – but I have spent my entire career working to combat the scourge of gun violence, and I remain deeply committed to that work."

But it wasn't simply Republicans who sank Chipman's nomination. Democrats like Senators Joe Manchin and Jon Tester and Independent Senator Angus King opposed him for the position and a lack of votes from them made Chipman's failure inevitable.