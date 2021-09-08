Deranged Woke Woman Physically Attacks Larry Elder in California

Former Salem radio host and California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder was physically attacked by a deranged woke women wearing a guerrilla mask on Wednesday while he campaigned in Los Angeles.
The woman approached Elder from the back on a bike and threw an egg at his head. She missed and was approached by a member of Elder's security team, who she then punched while screaming profanities. A man who was with her also attacked the security guard.
Why do white leftists think it’s ok to attack black conservatives? pic.twitter.com/rcaPgGqBvt— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 8, 2021
Elder confirmed and addressed the situation on Twitter.
Today I kicked off the Recall Express bus tour. Before we even left Los Angeles, my security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles. The intolerant left will not stop us. We will recall Gavin Newsom. We will save California.— Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 9, 2021
Last week the Los Angeles Times published an op-ed titled, "Larry Elder is the Black face of white supremacy."
The recall election against Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, who Elder plans to unseat, is on Tuesday September 14.
Nina and I voted early in person today at our Vote Center. I’m counting on you to do the same. Get your family, friends, and neighbors and go vote now!— Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 8, 2021
?RECALL NEWSOM
?ELECT ELDER
Find your vote center at https://t.co/uyyrvTI6R9! DON’T WAIT! We’ve got a state to save!
Put any black Democrat in that picture and you have the cover of every newspaper in America tomorrow.— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 9, 2021
The people are with you @larryelder.https://t.co/QCohv7h4Mw https://t.co/WTR2qzhldT