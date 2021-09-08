Deranged Woke Woman Physically Attacks Larry Elder in California

Former Salem radio host and California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder was physically attacked by a deranged woke women wearing a guerrilla mask on Wednesday while he campaigned in Los Angeles.

The woman approached Elder from the back on a bike and threw an egg at his head. She missed and was approached by a member of Elder's security team, who she then punched while screaming profanities. A man who was with her also attacked the security guard.

Why do white leftists think it’s ok to attack black conservatives? pic.twitter.com/rcaPgGqBvt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 8, 2021

Elder confirmed and addressed the situation on Twitter.

Today I kicked off the Recall Express bus tour. Before we even left Los Angeles, my security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles. The intolerant left will not stop us. We will recall Gavin Newsom. We will save California. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 9, 2021

Last week the Los Angeles Times published an op-ed titled, "Larry Elder is the Black face of white supremacy."

The recall election against Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, who Elder plans to unseat, is on Tuesday September 14.

Nina and I voted early in person today at our Vote Center. I’m counting on you to do the same. Get your family, friends, and neighbors and go vote now!



?RECALL NEWSOM

?ELECT ELDER



Find your vote center at https://t.co/uyyrvTI6R9! DON’T WAIT! We’ve got a state to save! — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 8, 2021