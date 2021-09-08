California

Deranged Woke Woman Physically Attacks Larry Elder in California

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 08, 2021 10:40 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Former Salem radio host and California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder was physically attacked by a deranged woke women wearing a guerrilla mask on Wednesday while he campaigned in Los Angeles. 

The woman approached Elder from the back on a bike and threw an egg at his head. She missed and was approached by a member of Elder's security team, who she then punched while screaming profanities. A man who was with her also attacked the security guard. 

Elder confirmed and addressed the situation on Twitter.

 Last week the Los Angeles Times published an op-ed titled, "Larry Elder is the Black face of white supremacy." 

The recall election against Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, who Elder plans to unseat, is on Tuesday September 14.

