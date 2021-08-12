UPDATE: Emergency Troops Being Sent for Evacuations; U.S. Embassy Issues a Dire Warning to Americans in Afghanistan

UPDATE: U.S. troops are being sent back into Afghanistan to emergency evacuate U.S. Embassy personnel.

BREAKING: US troops being sent back into Afghanistan to evacuate embassy personnel - Pentagon Spox — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 12, 2021

As the Taliban continues its takeover of Afghanistan, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a warning Thursday to Americans still in the country and urged them to leave immediately.

"The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options. If you cannot afford to purchase an airline ticket at this time, please contact the U.S. Embassy at KabulACS@state.gov for information regarding a repatriation loan. If you are a U.S. citizen and delaying your departure while you await an immigrant visa for a spouse or minor child, please contact us immediately. Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy’s ability to assist U.S. citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul," the Embassy released. "The U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens that on April 27, 2021, the Department of State ordered the departure from U.S. Embassy Kabul of U.S. government employees whose functions can be performed elsewhere due to increasing violence and threat reports in Kabul. The Travel Advisory for Afghanistan remains Level 4-Do Not Travel due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, armed conflict, and COVID-19. Domestic flights and ground transportation routes outside of Kabul are severely limited and subject to cancellation or closure."

Biden administration officials claim they are "surprised" by how quickly the Taliban has been able to take back territory, slaughtering civilians and enslaving young girls along the way.

BREAKING: The Taliban now officially claim to have captured the city of Kandahar after reaching Martyr's square in the city.https://t.co/4qtHi4Uljt — Conflict News (@Conflicts) August 12, 2021

BREAKING: Taliban capture Herat city, the 3rd provincial capital captured today. — Conflict News (@Conflicts) August 12, 2021

In July, the Taliban controlled an estimated 54% of Afghan districts—a few months earlier it controlled 20%.



Trace the Taliban's rise and what the U.S. withdrawal means for the group. https://t.co/eobJSQfBMj — Council on Foreign Relations (@CFR_org) August 12, 2021

When asked about the Taliban's brutal tactics during the White House briefing Wednesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the group's leaders need to think about what their role will be in the international community.

PSAKI: “The Taliban also has to make an assessment about what they want their role to be in the international community.”



What? pic.twitter.com/P6y71H7EKq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2021

Last month, President Biden said the take over the of the country by the Taliban wasn't inevitable.