Brutal Video Takes Down Democrat Lies About Vaccine Skepticism

As their own strategy to combat Wuhan coronavirus and get more people vaccinated continues to fail, the White House is still attacking Republican governors and Trump supporters for a rise in cases around the country.

For two weeks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has been attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and falsely accusing him of not sufficiently advocating for vaccination. Democrats on Capitol Hill are doing the same. DeSantis responded to the attacks yesterday.

Chuck Schumer spreads COVID misinformation about Ron DeSantis, claiming he is “anti-vaccine.”



DeSantis got vaccinated in April and thanks to Republican leadership, over 85% of Florida’s seniors have been vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/C0l7MkGAZ8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2021

Florida Gov. DeSantis responds to President Biden's criticism: "If you're trying to lock people down, I'm standing in your way. And I'm standing for the people of Florida...Why don't you get this border secure? Until you do that, I don't want to hear a blip about COVID from you." pic.twitter.com/wgsJcsDtI6 — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) August 4, 2021

But who really stoked the flames of vaccine hesitancy? It wasn't Republicans, and the RNC has the receipts in a new video. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and others are featured.