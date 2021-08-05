Andrew Cuomo

Brutal Video Takes Down Democrat Lies About Vaccine Skepticism

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 05, 2021 1:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

As their own strategy to combat Wuhan coronavirus and get more people vaccinated continues to fail, the White House is still attacking Republican governors and Trump supporters for a rise in cases around the country. 

For two weeks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has been attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and falsely accusing him of not sufficiently advocating for vaccination. Democrats on Capitol Hill are doing the same. DeSantis responded to the attacks yesterday. 

But who really stoked the flames of vaccine hesitancy? It wasn't Republicans, and the RNC has the receipts in a new video. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and others are featured. 

