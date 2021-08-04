DeSantis Blasts Biden: 'Why Don’t You Do Your Job?'

Speaking to reporters Wednesday afternoon, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis blasted President Joe Biden and called on him to do his job.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to President Biden:



“Why don’t you do your job? Why don't you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/ADvNr231EC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 4, 2021

Illegal border crossings are raging out of control with numbers not seen in 20 years. The number of illegal immigrants carrying and spreading Wuhan coronavirus has reached crisis levels. The Biden administration is not testing individuals before putting them on buses and planes to cities across the country or before releasing them on the streets in Texas.

NEW: The city of McAllen, TX says the federal government has released over 7,000 COVID positive migrants into their city since February, including over 1,500 new infected migrants in just the *last week alone*. A local state of disaster in McAllen has been declared. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 4, 2021

For the past two weeks, the White House has been aggressively attacking DeSantis in order to deflect responsibility for a rise in Wuhan coronavirus cases and President Biden's tanking poll numbers.

Wow -- Psaki doing politics from the podium here against a Governor she knows could challenge her boss in '24 and faces reelection next year.



Not to mention that he's been promoting vaccines since they first arrived in Florida so this is all very dumb. https://t.co/B2RCZ3Epfh — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 2, 2021