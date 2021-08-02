Chuck Schumer

As Expected, the 'Infrastructure' Bill Is Packed with Liberal Absurdities

Posted: Aug 02, 2021 1:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The text of a bipartisan "infrastructure" bill has finally arrived. It is 2,702 pages long and as predicted, is packed full of items that are not actually infrastructure. 

Senator Josh Hawley, one of the Republicans who voted against moving forward with the bill last week, took notice of a gender identity item. 

And that's just the beginning. All kinds of Green New Deal goodies are packed into the legislation. 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is praising the legislation. 

"A number of our colleagues in both parties worked through the weekend to finalize their draft agreement on a major bill for our nation’s infrastructure. I want to thank the Senators who have worked hard and long to get this effort this far already. I’m confident that out of the 100 of us who serve in this body, 100 of us will be able to find parts of this legislation that we wish were different," McConnell released in a statement Monday afternoon. "But I believe our colleagues’ draft text provides a good and important jumping-off point for what needs to be a robust and bipartisan process here on the floor. Infrastructure is exactly the kind of subject that Congress should be able to address across the aisle. Roads, bridges, waterways, airports. These things are not luxuries for the greatest nation in world history."

