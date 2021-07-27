Jen Psaki

Psaki Cornered: If Vaccines Work, Why Are Masks Needed?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 2:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the CDC will recommend masks be worn by vaccinated individuals who live in areas with high numbers Wuhan coronavirus cases. The CDC will also recommend masks for unvaccinated children under the age of 12 at school and inside the home. 

During a back and forth with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, Psaki was asked why vaccinated individuals have to wear masks at all if the vaccines are effective against the disease. She failed to give a science based answer. 

In addition, Psaki said additional federal government agencies may institute vaccine mandates. Veteran's Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough was the first to do so on Monday for thousands of VA employees working in the government healthcare system. 

“We’re mandating vaccines for Title 38 employees because it’s the best way to keep Veterans safe, especially as the Delta variant spreads across the country,” McDonough said in a statement. “Whenever a Veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19. With this mandate, we can once again make — and keep — that fundamental promise.”

