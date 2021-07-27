Psaki Cornered: If Vaccines Work, Why Are Masks Needed?

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the CDC will recommend masks be worn by vaccinated individuals who live in areas with high numbers Wuhan coronavirus cases. The CDC will also recommend masks for unvaccinated children under the age of 12 at school and inside the home.

During a back and forth with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, Psaki was asked why vaccinated individuals have to wear masks at all if the vaccines are effective against the disease. She failed to give a science based answer.

DOOCY: "If vaccines work -- then why do people who have the vaccine now need to wear masks?"@PressSec: "Because the public health leaders in our administration have made the determination -- that is a way to make sure they are protected, their loved ones are protected..." pic.twitter.com/Io6uQoivWH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 27, 2021

In addition, Psaki said additional federal government agencies may institute vaccine mandates. Veteran's Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough was the first to do so on Monday for thousands of VA employees working in the government healthcare system.

“We’re mandating vaccines for Title 38 employees because it’s the best way to keep Veterans safe, especially as the Delta variant spreads across the country,” McDonough said in a statement. “Whenever a Veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19. With this mandate, we can once again make — and keep — that fundamental promise.”