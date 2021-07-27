PolitiFact Issues Another Bogus 'False' Rating

So-called fact checking outlet PolitiFact is covering for Democrats again. This time, they're rewriting the history of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris questioning the safety of the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine.

"Tik Tok Says Joe Biden and Kamala Harris distrusted COVID-19 vaccines," Politifact writes. "A video on social media suggests that Biden and Harris distrusted COVID-19 vaccines. The video was selectively edited to leave out the context of their statements. Their full statements show they were raising doubts about Trump’s trustworthiness, his ability to roll out the vaccines safely and the risk of political influence over vaccine development. We rate the video False."

Inconveniently for PolitiFact, it's all on tape. Biden and Harris specifically questioned the safety of the vaccine, not simply how President Trump would roll it out to the American people.

The cover from the outlet comes as the White House attempts to shame unvaccinated Americans into taking the jab.

Politifact continues their brazen dishonesty in their attempt to cover for Democrats. Multiple times last year, both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris cast doubt on the vaccine.



Last week PolitiFact falsely claimed President Joe Biden didn't want to ban handguns.