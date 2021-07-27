China

PolitiFact Issues Another Bogus 'False' Rating

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
PolitiFact Issues Another Bogus 'False' Rating

Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

So-called fact checking outlet PolitiFact is covering for Democrats again. This time, they're rewriting the history of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris questioning the safety of the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine. 

"Tik Tok Says Joe Biden and Kamala Harris distrusted COVID-19 vaccines," Politifact writes. "A video on social media suggests that Biden and Harris distrusted COVID-19 vaccines. The video was selectively edited to leave out the context of their statements. Their full statements show they were raising doubts about Trump’s trustworthiness, his ability to roll out the vaccines safely and the risk of political influence over vaccine development.  We rate the video False."

Inconveniently for PolitiFact, it's all on tape. Biden and Harris specifically questioned the safety of the vaccine, not simply how President Trump would roll it out to the American people. 

The cover from the outlet comes as the White House attempts to shame unvaccinated Americans into taking the jab. 

Last week PolitiFact falsely claimed President Joe Biden didn't want to ban handguns. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The CDC is Changing Their Guidelines on Vaccines and Masking...Again
Katie Pavlich
Don Lemon: These Should Be the Punishments for People Who Refuse the COVID Vaccine
Julio Rosas

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Stop Wearing Masks
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Report: Democrats Losing Independents, Alienating Voters Over Critical Race Theory
Guy Benson
We Have a New Term to Describe RINO Traitors Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney
Matt Vespa
Why an ESPN Writer Was Troubled by American Flags at the Tokyo Olympics. Prepare to Roll Your Eyes.
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular