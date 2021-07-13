In Lie Filled Speech, Biden Again Makes False Claims of Jim Crow 2.0

Speaking in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden doubled down on false claims Republican governors are enacting Jim Crow "voter suppression" laws in states across the country.

BIDEN: "21st century Jim Crow assault is real. It's unrelenting, and we're going to challenge it vigorously." pic.twitter.com/bRd1zKOkEt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2021

Biden on GOP bills that expand voting access more than currently allowed in his home state of Delaware https://t.co/4uaNExsmxb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 13, 2021

Biden calls Georgia's voting laws "vicious" and "racially discriminatory." pic.twitter.com/BPAyXUqF39 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2021

Biden also warned voter integrity measures like voter identification and bans on ballot harvesting are a threat not seen since the Civil War.

BIDEN: "I've said it before. We're facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That's not hyperbole." pic.twitter.com/hNg2OfO6ky — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2021

He’s lying and demagoguing about voting rights & “Jim Crow” https://t.co/5K4zEt7W8b — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 13, 2021

Biden's speech was meant to pressure Senate Democrats to eliminate the filibuster in order to federalize local elections and solidify permanent power for the left. Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have maintained they will not vote to remove it as a legislative tool, which is used by Republicans and Democrats.

Back in March the Washington Post gave Biden four Pinocchios for false statements bout Georgia's election integrity law, which was recently held up in court. Further, the Supreme Court just handed Arizona a victory on their latest efforts to secure local elections.