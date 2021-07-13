Filibuster

In Lie Filled Speech, Biden Again Makes False Claims of Jim Crow 2.0

Jul 13, 2021
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Speaking in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden doubled down on false claims Republican governors are enacting Jim Crow "voter suppression" laws in states across the country. 

Biden also warned voter integrity measures like voter identification and bans on ballot harvesting are a threat not seen since the Civil War. 

Biden's speech was meant to pressure Senate Democrats to eliminate the filibuster in order to federalize local elections and solidify permanent power for the left. Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have maintained they will not vote to remove it as a legislative tool, which is used by Republicans and Democrats. 

Back in March the Washington Post gave Biden four Pinocchios for false statements bout Georgia's election integrity law, which was recently held up in court. Further, the Supreme Court just handed Arizona a victory on their latest efforts to secure local elections. 

