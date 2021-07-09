White House Attempts to Pin Inflation on Summer

As the cost of basic goods, groceries and gas continues to skyrocket, the White House is attempting to pin rising inflation on seasonal price changes.

"Gas prices do historically rise in the summer and that's particularly true even in moments like this when there is a spike in people traveling and even more people are hitting the road now because of our success defeating the pandemic," Psaki said.

Jen Psaki attributes a 40% increase in gas prices to seasonal fluctuations: pic.twitter.com/lUOX7YXoUU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 9, 2021

Psaki was also confronted on the issue during an interview with CNN earlier this week as the cost for a gallon of gas reaches a seven year high.

CNN's John Berman confronts Press Secretary Jen Psaki on 7-year high in US gas prices under Biden: "one thing that would make people's lives better is lower gas prices" pic.twitter.com/do4qe93rWU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2021

KBVU Eureka, California reports: “this is the perfect storm right now of inflation, a mixture of high gas prices, problems with trucking and shipping" pic.twitter.com/rX1h5djb9B — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2021

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is vowing to raise taxes on oil and gas companies, which would send prices even higher. Earlier this year, he halted construction on the Keystone XL pipeline and suspended oil leases on federal lands.