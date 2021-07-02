Biden Called Out for 'Cynical' Narrative About Arizona Voting Law

After the Supreme Court ruled Thursday Arizona's new election law does not violate the Voting Rights Act, leftists jumped into action and the White House released a number of statements condemning the decision.

"I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision by the United States Supreme Court that undercuts the Voting Rights Act, and upholds what Justice Kagan called “a significant race-based disparity in voting opportunities,” President Biden released in a statement. "In a span of just eight years, the Court has now done severe damage to two of the most important provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 – a law that took years of struggle and strife to secure."

Today’s decision by the Supreme Court undercuts voting rights in this country — and makes it all the more crucial to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to restore and expand voting protections.



Our democracy depends on it. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 1, 2021

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a decision that will undoubtedly restrict the right to vote, and in particular, for voters of color. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 1, 2021

But the narrative coming out of the White House is at odds with Department of Justice attorneys who argued the case and actually admitted the law does not violate the VRA.

This is cynical political theater from Joe Biden—his administration’s own lawyers confirmed to the Supreme Court that Arizona’s laws did not violate the Voting Rights Act and Arizona should win this case. https://t.co/AOAXlHYtZo pic.twitter.com/Alr5gqkhdE — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) July 1, 2021

Meanwhile provisions of the Arizona law, like a ban on ballot harvesting, are wildly popular with a majority of Americans.