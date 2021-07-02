Department of Justice

Biden Called Out for 'Cynical' Narrative About Arizona Voting Law

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 02, 2021 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Called Out for 'Cynical' Narrative About Arizona Voting Law

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

After the Supreme Court ruled Thursday Arizona's new election law does not violate the Voting Rights Act, leftists jumped into action and the White House released a number of statements condemning the decision. 

"I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision by the United States Supreme Court that undercuts the Voting Rights Act, and upholds what Justice Kagan called “a significant race-based disparity in voting opportunities,” President Biden released in a statement. "In a span of just eight years, the Court has now done severe damage to two of the most important provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 – a law that took years of struggle and strife to secure." 

But the narrative coming out of the White House is at odds with Department of Justice attorneys who argued the case and actually admitted the law does not violate the VRA. 

Meanwhile provisions of the Arizona law, like a ban on ballot harvesting, are wildly popular with a majority of Americans.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Progressive Left's Reasoning for Souring on Bernie Is...Predictable
Matt Vespa
Gunfire Erupts in Mexican Border Town as Smuggler Makes Candid Admission About Biden's Border Crisis
Julio Rosas
Biden During Meeting About Florida Condo Collapse: 'You Know What's Good About This...'
Leah Barkoukis
New Photos Show Joe Biden Lied About Knowledge of Hunter's Foreign Dealings
Katie Pavlich

Polls: Biden Approval Slips, New Yorkers Want Cuomo Gone, Police Popularity Strong
Guy Benson
Phylicia Rashad's Reaction to Bill Cosby's Release Is Raising Eyebrows
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular