Supreme Court

Supreme Court Upholds Arizona's Voting Regulations. Leftists Lose Their Minds.

Madeline Leesman
|
Posted: Jul 01, 2021 6:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mark Tenally

On Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld Arizona's voting laws — challenged by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) — that target ballot harvesting and out-of-precinct voting, causing a liberal uproar on social media.

In the ruling, the high court voted 6-3, siding with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich that Arizona's voting laws are not discriminatory or in violation of the Voting Rights Act (VRA). The Court upheld that votes cast in the wrong precinct would be thrown away and backed a full-fledged ban on ballot harvesting. Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Alito, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Thomas, and Barrett held the majority. 

"Voters who choose to vote in person on election day in a county that uses the precinct system must vote in their assigned precincts," Justice Alito wrote for the majority opinion. "Having to identify one’s own polling place and then travel there to vote does not exceed the ‘usual burdens of voting.’”

Liberal media moguls pounced on the news, claiming that the Court's ruling perpetuates discrimination and gives Republicans more leverage to claim the 2020 election was stolen.

“One of the things that’s left open is the possibility of voting rights laws that are enacted with a discriminatory purpose in mind,” said MSNBC guest Melissa Murray on air today. “Much more of this kind of work is going to be sub rosa, much more subtle than it was in the Jim Crow era. I think this really is a gutting of this landmark civil rights legislation.”

Murray wasn’t the only mainstream media guest to push the narrative that the Supreme Court is upholding voting laws in a scheme to prevent minorities from voting. ABC News Live reporter Devin Dwyer spoke on the subject, where he also corroborated the belief that voting rules, or “restrictions,” as the liberal media has dubbed it, are rooted in discrimination.

“With all these laws proliferating, making it harder for people to get absentee ballots, to wait in line at polling places, to drop off their ballots in future elections, Democrats and civil rights advocates see discrimination,” Dwyer said in the segment. “It’s going to be harder now for Democrats and civil rights advocates to challenge these state voting laws in court. The court system has been sort of the last line of defense against this wave of voting laws past just in the past few months in the wake of the 2020 election, in the wake of the lies pushed by President Trump and Republicans that there was widespread voter fraud, that this was somehow a botched election.” 

On Twitter, numerous liberal lawmakers, reporters, and the like expressed their disappointment in the ruling, continuously noting how discriminatory it is to protect election integrity by disallowing ballot harvesting and out-of-precinct voting.

On the other side of the aisle, plenty of Republican lawmakers expressed support of the Supreme Court’s ruling. 

“I am thankful the justices upheld states' ability to pass and maintain commonsense election laws, at a time when our country needs it most,” Brnovich wrote on Twitter.

