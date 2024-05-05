'Genocide Joe,' Biden's Chances of Re-Election Looks Bleak

President Joe Biden is facing a major disadvantage in the 2024 election as he continues to lose potential voters over his pro-Israel stance.

Pro-Hamas protestors found a creative way to display their dissatisfaction with the president by projecting his face over an American flag that was hanging from a building behind their encampment at George Washington University (GWU) in Washington, DC.

Biden’s face was lit up on the front of a massive building wall with the words “Genocide Joe” projected across it as pro-terrorism agitators chanted “Long live the intifada.”

The crowd also reportedly renamed the university’s U-Yard as, “Shahada Square.” A protestor spoke over a loudspeaker saying “We reject the terms that our Imperialist, Colonialist, Colonialist Overlords have chosen for us. We name s**t for ourselves and we do it to honor our martyrs. From today on, this is Shahada Square.”

George Washington University students expose Genocide Joe. pic.twitter.com/aQJcbKIe49 — sarah (@sahouraxo) May 4, 2024

The nationwide pro-Hamas college protests come at a crucial time for the president.

With just six months until the November election, Biden is standing on shaky ground with young voters over his support for Israel as the massive pro-Hamas protests are jeopardizing Biden’s re-election chances.

“There’s no question in my mind we want the president to continue to be the president,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told USA TODAY. However, she said that for progressives to entice pro-Hamas voters to vote for Biden, “the conditions need to be good” in pivotal debates.

This was apparent during the primary elections when the Listen to Michigan campaign ventured out to muster 10,000 “uncommitted” votes in protest of Biden’s pro-Israel stance. Instead, Michigan saw 101,000 ballots cast for “uncommitted” in the Democratic primary. This made it obvious Biden has real problems when it comes to securing enough votes to beat former President Donald Trump.

According to recent polls, Biden trails Trump by at least 1.5 percentage points in the average of national surveys. This results in him being about six points behind where he was on Election Day in 2020.