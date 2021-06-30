These Two DOJ Appointments Show Biden Is Firmly Behind Defunding the Police

As violent crime continues to skyrocket, with bodies stacking up in blue cities across the country, the White House and the Democrat Party are gaslighting Americans by attempting to pin defunding the police on Republicans.

Absolutely shameless. Under questioning from Fox's Peter Doocy, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki argues it's *Republicans* who have been defunding the police and not supporting law enforcement because they didn't vote for Biden's stimulus boondoggle the American Rescue Plan. pic.twitter.com/pIwfFkonu1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 28, 2021

On Tuesday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates released a statement arguing President Joe Biden is a staunch defended of law enforcement while blasting his opponents.

“The President ran and won decisively on a platform of increasing funding for law enforcement, against an opponent who not only spent his entire term attempting to cut the COPS program – with the support of congressional Republicans – but who also blocked critical resources needed to prevent the laying off of police officers at a time of rising crime. The President, with the backing of leading law enforcement groups, secured the money that his predecessor opposed – to keep cops on the beat – and every single Republican member of Congress voted against it," Bates said. "They continue to oppose the American Rescue Plan even as it delivers the rehiring of police in their districts. The President is also fulfilling his campaign promise of fighting for hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funding for the COPS program, as a central element of a comprehensive approach to the higher crime rates he inherited, alongside addressing gun violence directly, implementing prevention programs and dealing with root causes.”

But personnel is policy and Biden's nomination of Kristen Clarke and Vanita Gupta to top posts at the Department of Justice solidify his support for the movement.

Clarke, who now leads DOJ's Civil Rights Division as an assistant attorney general, is a staunch supporter of Black Lives Matter and defunding the police. This came up during her Senate confirmation hearing.

Gupta, who is now associate attorney general, said it is "essential" to cut back on police budgets.

Not to mention, Biden himself.

To make #BlackLivesMatter, we need to redirect money away from police departments into mental health care, affordable housing, good jobs & restorative justice.



I asked Joe Biden what he thinks about this approach. Watch his answer. pic.twitter.com/vnXhhhw7Rx — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) July 8, 2020

While Democrats attempt to rewrite the history for an increase violent crime and police defunding, the record is clear.