New Polling Shows Majority of Americans Know Exactly Why Inflation Is Rising

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Inflation is on the run at rates the United States hasn't seen since 1992, and consumer prices in May 2021 were up five percent over May 2020. Americans are paying attention as they experience price surges on basic and essential goods. 

Now, new polling from Echelon Insights shows the federal government is being held responsible for the problem as politicians in Washington, D.C., keep printing money for excessive spending. 

