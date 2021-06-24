New Polling Shows Majority of Americans Know Exactly Why Inflation Is Rising

Inflation is on the run at rates the United States hasn't seen since 1992, and consumer prices in May 2021 were up five percent over May 2020. Americans are paying attention as they experience price surges on basic and essential goods.

BREAKING! US Headline #Inflation rose to 5.0% in May, beating expectations. Core #CPI up to a whopping 3.8%, highest since 1992! pic.twitter.com/CNBQQkupJq — jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) June 10, 2021

People are most likely to say the price of gas and groceries is going up the most. These are the things people notice everyday.



This isn't your father's spending debate, with academic complaints about long-term deficits and debts.



This is hitting people in their pocketbooks. pic.twitter.com/9QZHiceBo6 — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) June 24, 2021

Now, new polling from Echelon Insights shows the federal government is being held responsible for the problem as politicians in Washington, D.C., keep printing money for excessive spending.

?? NEW POLL: Voters blame government spending for rising prices.



65% said increased government spending contributes to rising prices, more than any other factor.



Nearly 8 in 10 consider rising prices a big problem. https://t.co/147xpBvckS pic.twitter.com/4hJPj01rMH — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) June 24, 2021