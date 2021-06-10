Inflation

New Numbers Show Inflation is Rising at a Rapid Rate

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 10:45 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

New economic numbers released Thursday show U.S. core inflation is rising at a rate not seen since 1992. Consumer prices in May 2021 were up 5 percent over May 2020. 

Meanwhile, Democrats continue their push for more spending. 

