New Numbers Show Inflation is Rising at a Rapid Rate

New economic numbers released Thursday show U.S. core inflation is rising at a rate not seen since 1992. Consumer prices in May 2021 were up 5 percent over May 2020.

US core inflation in May was 3.8% (vs expectations of 3.4%) - highest since 1992... pic.twitter.com/M9QzdvM8qc — Ben Chu (@BenChu_) June 10, 2021

BREAKING! US Headline #Inflation rose to 5.0% in May, beating expectations. Core #CPI up to a whopping 3.8%, highest since 1992! pic.twitter.com/CNBQQkupJq — jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) June 10, 2021

BREAKING: Consumer prices jumped 5% in May, the fastest pace since the summer of 2008. https://t.co/em61uZgnRv pic.twitter.com/Sxfr1VH2Jd — CNBC (@CNBC) June 10, 2021

BREAKING: Inflation rose 0.6% May -- more than expected and following a 0.8% rise in April and 0.6% in March



Prices are up 5% in the past year -- the largest increase since 2008.



It's not just food and energy costs going up. CPI ex food&energy is +3.8% -- highest since 1992 — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) June 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Democrats continue their push for more spending.

Inflation is up 5%—and Biden wants to spend $6 trillion more to see how high it will go. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 10, 2021

So you're saying that if you inject trillions of dollars into a system while encouraging people not to work, there will be more dollars chasing less product? And we call this phenomenon INFLATION?! WHAT?! https://t.co/Bzl8jBt777 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 10, 2021