Joy Reid Gets Wrecked Over Her Lies About Critical Race Theory

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Christopher Rufo, who has been aggressively fighting against Critical Race Theory, went on Joy Reid's MSNBC show Wednesday night to discuss the issue. 

During the "interview," which Reid repeatedly attempted to turn into a monologue, Rufo tore apart her lies and false claims about CRT. 

After the show concluded, context for the interview was cut off and posted on Reid's social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Democrats are using their typical accusations of racism to shut down debate on the topic. 

