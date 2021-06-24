Joy Reid Gets Wrecked Over Her Lies About Critical Race Theory

Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Christopher Rufo, who has been aggressively fighting against Critical Race Theory, went on Joy Reid's MSNBC show Wednesday night to discuss the issue.

During the "interview," which Reid repeatedly attempted to turn into a monologue, Rufo tore apart her lies and false claims about CRT.

WOWZA: Just moments into their fiery interview, the Manhattan Institute's @realchrisrufo lowered the boom on Joy Reid, calling her out on her lies about Critical Race Theory.

The rest of the interview would devolve as Reid proceeded to act like a child and not let her guest speak pic.twitter.com/sxgT9SZ0eH — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 24, 2021

Here's an example of how Reid wouldn't let Rufo speak. She would prattle on and attribute thoughts and comments to him that he tried to argue weren't his, but she would just yell over him and wouldn't let him tell her audience the truth. pic.twitter.com/pAJpJ8LO57 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 24, 2021

In one of the rare moments where Rufo was able to get a word in, he called her out for being a part of the "manipulation of language."

"What you've done in tonight's segment is exactly what I'm fighting against. I'm fighting against the manipulation of language." pic.twitter.com/cRZZEecGFu — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 24, 2021

After the show concluded, context for the interview was cut off and posted on Reid's social media accounts.

You can tell how bad this interview was for @JoyAnnReid by the fact that she tweeted out her asking a 2 minute question... and cut off the video before @realchrisrufo's answer. https://t.co/XMDS25FF5r — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Democrats are using their typical accusations of racism to shut down debate on the topic.