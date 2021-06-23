Crime

Biden Reminds Gun Owners the Government Has Nuclear Weapons

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 5:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Reminds Gun Owners the Government Has Nuclear Weapons

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking from the East Room of the White House Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden re-introduced his extreme gun control agenda, advocating for a ban on modern sporting rifles and reminding lawful gun owners that the federal government has nuclear weapons. 

"Those who say the blood of Patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re gonna have to move against the government," Biden said. "If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons."

Biden also falsely stated that the Clinton era ban on modern sporting rifles, better known as the assault weapons ban, reduced crime. A 2004 Department of Justice funded study from the University of Pennsylvania Center of Criminology concluded the ban cannot be credited with a decrease in violence carried out with firearms. The report is titled "An Updated Assessment of the Federal Assault Weapons Ban: Impacts on Gun Markets and Gun Violence, 1994-2003."

"We cannot clearly credit the ban with any of the nation’s recent drop in gun violence. And, indeed, there has been no discernible reduction in the lethality and injuriousness of gun violence, based on indicators like the percentage of gun crimes resulting in death or the share of gunfire incidents resulting in injury," the summary of the report on the study's findings states. "The ban’s impact on gun violence is likely to be small at best, and perhaps too small for reliable measurement. AWs [assault weapons] were used in no more than 8% of gun crimes even before the ban."

Another study from Quinnipiac University shows the same. 

"The purpose of the present study is to determine the effects of state-level assault weapons bans and concealed weapons laws on state-level murder rates. Using data for the period 1980 to 2009 and controlling for state and year fixed effects, the results of the present study suggest that states with restrictions on the carrying of concealed weapons had higher gun-related murder rates than other states," the study concluded. "It was also found that assault weapons bans did not significantly affect murder rates at the state level. These results suggest that restrictive concealed weapons laws may cause an increase in gun-related murders at the state level." 

Biden also falsely stated that cities with the highest crime rates, like Chicago, Baltimore and New York, don't already have strict gun control laws. They do. 

Throughout his remarks, Biden failed to hold the defund the police movement accountable for skyrocketing violent crime rates but vowed to bailout Democrat mayors with federal tax dollars to hire more police. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
John McAfee Found Dead in Prison Cell Hours After Court Ruled in Favor of Extraditing to US
Rebecca Downs
Poll: Majority of Vaccinated Democrats Still Wearing Masks 'As Often As Before' CDC Guidelines
Rebecca Downs
Oklahoma Man Will Face Federal Charges for Threatening President Biden
Madeline Leesman
Atheist Groups Sue Mississippi Over 'In God We Trust' License Plates
Carson Swick
Sen. Rand Paul Speaks to Young Adults About Liberty: 'This is the Best Time to be Alive'
Madeline Leesman
Former DNC Chair Tom Perez Running for Governor, While Lincoln Project Member Considers Running as Republican
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular