Guatemalan President Blasts Biden's Border Policies For Enabling Criminal Human Smugglers

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 07, 2021 1:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

After gifting reporters a cookie of her face, Vice President Kamala Harris has made her way to Guatemala to discuss the "root causes" of an unprecedented surge of illegal immigration into the United States since President Biden took office in January. 

Ahead of her arrival, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei blasted the Biden Administration for "family reunification" policies that enable human trafficking and smuggling. 

"The message changed to 'we're going to reunite families and we're going to reunite children. The very next day the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States," Giammattei said during an interview with CBS News. 

When Harris landed she was greeted with protestors blasting the administration for allowing criminals to thrive and bolstering corruption with mismanaged foreign aid. 

