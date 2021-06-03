Admiral Giroir: We Can't Rule Out Wuhan Coronavirus Was Engineered as a Bioweapon

During an interview with Fox News Thursday morning former Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Brett Giroir, a key figure in Operation Warp Speed, said investigators should not rule out the possibility Wuhan coronavirus was not only manipulated in a lab, but could be a Chinese Communist Party biological weapon.

"It is not outrageous to hypothesize, you say, that the virus could have been part of an offensive bioweapons program and leaked out accidentally," anchor Bill Hemmer asked.

"I think the most likely explanation is it was gain of function mutation work it leaked out. But unlike the United States, the United States does not have an offensive biological weapons program. There are multiple open sources of intel that suggest that China has an extensive biological weapons program and that it's integrated between state laboratories, academia and private industry. So, it is not crazy as people suggest, as Dr. Collins suggested, that it was part of a bioweapons program. It is possible," Giroir said.

"It is certainly a possibility. This virus is not a great biological weapon if you look at characteristics but it certainly could have be part of a program and again, I'm not saying that it was I'm saying that that should still be considered a possibility. The most likely explanatation is this was dangerous research, it could have been funded by the NIH and it leaked out by a laboratory accident. I still think that is the most likely explanation and we need to work on that and get to the bottom of it," he continued.

"The only thing we knew was that there were no obvious fingerprints of this virus being engineered." @DrGiroir weighs in after top scientists backtrack on their previous dismissal of the theory that COVID originated in a lab @BillHemmer pic.twitter.com/YdNqO2ufWh — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) June 3, 2021

Giroir's comments come after it was revealed Dr. Anthony Fauci was told Wuhan coronavirus looked "potentially engineered" in January 2020, but still told the American people the transmission of the virus occurred naturally between an animal and a human. Fauci has also falsely denied the NIH funded dangerous, Frankenstein like gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.