GOP Congresswoman's Home Vandalized With Antifa Symbols

Freshman Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace is reporting that her South Carolina home, where she lives with her children, has been vandalized with a number of Antifa symbols.

"We should all be able to feel safe in our own homes, regardless of our political beliefs. I sincerely appreciate law enforcement doing all they can to find the criminal trespassers. This is the 2nd time I’ve been targeted for vandalism in the last few months," Mace tweeted Monday morning. "There is a significant difference between nonviolent protests and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism. I’m concerned too for my neighbors who’ve been impacted by this appalling criminal behavior. I also want to take a moment to thank those same neighbors; so many have reached out to offer their assistance and support. I cannot thank the Charleston community enough."

In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity.



Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics. pic.twitter.com/OIN5byPp0I — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021

"As I’ve had time to digest what has happened over the last 24 hours, I also wanted to take a moment to urge people to think about their words and their actions. It’s not just social media, but our words impact real people and impact real lives. We should take it down a notch," she continued. "I also hope people realize just how hard I’m working for the 1st Congressional District and also how hard I’m working across both sides of the aisle - a particularly difficult task - given the vitriol of our current political environment."

The incident at Mace's home comes shortly after Republican Senator Rand Paul received a suspicious package with white powder at his Kentucky home last week.