Rand Paul Receives Chilling Death Threat, White Powder at Kentucky Home

Sen. Rand Paul received a death threat at his Kentucky home on Monday containing a white substance and a picture of the Republican with a gun to his head.

“I’ll finish what your neighbor started you mother*****,” read the threat with an image of Paul bruised and bandaged, reports Fox News.

In 2017, Paul was viciously attacked by his neighbor Rene Boucher while he was mowing his lawn, resulting in six broken ribs, lung damage, and multiple bouts of pneumonia.

According to the Daily Mail, "the photoshopped image attached to the package was doctored from a photo illustration of Paul that was created by GQ magazine as part of a 2017 feature story on the assault that left the Republican senator badly injured."

FBI probe Rand Paul death threat after white powder and note is sent to his Kentucky home https://t.co/oz4j46noEh pic.twitter.com/jU6umEpscq — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 25, 2021

"I take these threats immensely seriously," Paul said in a statement Monday. "I have been targeted multiple times now, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to advocated for violence against me and my family.

“This must stop. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this despicable powder filled letter,” he added, referring to the singer who tweeted that if he ever met Boucher he was “going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”

Paul’s wife, Kelley, who received the letter and called the FBI, said she was tired of the threats against her husband. Nevertheless, the tactics will not intimidate him, she added, reminding people that they are armed.

"I am sick of the hatred and vitriol from people who boast of their 'empathy and compassion' in their bios," she tweeted. "Rand will continue to stand up for our constitutionally protected liberties. He will keep questioning the 'experts.' We won’t be intimidated. And yes, we have guns."

Just this weekend. For years people like @BetteMidler have cheered Rand’s horrific attack and serious injuries. The former teacher of the year @RodRobinsonRVA tweeted that Rand’s attacker was a “hero” and urged Mitch McConnell’s neighbors to “step up”. Why is he still teaching? — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 25, 2021

I am sick of the hatred and vitriol from people who boast of their “empathy and compassion” in their bios. Rand will continue to stand up for our constitutionally protected liberties. He will keep questioning the “experts.” We won’t be intimidated. And yes, we have guns. — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 25, 2021

The FBI has launched an investigation.