If Confirmed, Will the ATF Director Go After Hunter Biden for Committing a Felony?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
May 26, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

During his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday afternoon, longtime gun control activist David Chipman decried lying on a background check form during the purchase of a firearm. He called it a serious felony and vowed to pursue those who broke the law. 

But under questioning from Republican Senator Tom Cotton, Chipman was asked if he would work to prosecute Hunter Biden, who lied on a federal background check form in 2018. Chipman claimed not to know the details of the case. 

Since Chipman claimed not to know the facts, here's a reminder:

On Oct. 23, 2018, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and daughter in law Hallie were involved in a bizarre incident in which Hallie took Hunter’s gun and threw it in a trash can behind a grocery store, only to return later to find it gone.

Delaware police began investigating, concerned that the trash can was across from a high school and that the missing gun could be used in a crime, according to law enforcement officials and a copy of the police report obtained by POLITICO.

Days later, the gun was returned by an older man who regularly rummages through the grocery’s store’s trash to collect recyclable items, according to people familiar with the situation.

