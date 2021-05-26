If Confirmed, Will the ATF Director Go After Hunter Biden for Committing a Felony?

During his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday afternoon, longtime gun control activist David Chipman decried lying on a background check form during the purchase of a firearm. He called it a serious felony and vowed to pursue those who broke the law.

But under questioning from Republican Senator Tom Cotton, Chipman was asked if he would work to prosecute Hunter Biden, who lied on a federal background check form in 2018. Chipman claimed not to know the details of the case.

Biden's gun-grabbing nominee for the ATF, David Chipman, said that "people who lie to try to purchase a gun commit a serious federal felony."



Does this apply to Hunter Biden?



Or does Chipman give a pass to powerful Democrats? pic.twitter.com/wAStmP6ITN — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 26, 2021

Sen. @TomCottonAR grills ATF nominee David Chipman about whether he would prosecute President Biden's son Hunter for lying on a federal firearm background check form:



"I will ensure that all violations of law are investigated and referred." pic.twitter.com/4rCWAOM6vj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 26, 2021

Since Chipman claimed not to know the facts, here's a reminder:

On Oct. 23, 2018, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and daughter in law Hallie were involved in a bizarre incident in which Hallie took Hunter’s gun and threw it in a trash can behind a grocery store, only to return later to find it gone. Delaware police began investigating, concerned that the trash can was across from a high school and that the missing gun could be used in a crime, according to law enforcement officials and a copy of the police report obtained by POLITICO. Days later, the gun was returned by an older man who regularly rummages through the grocery’s store’s trash to collect recyclable items, according to people familiar with the situation.