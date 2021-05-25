Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC Gets Wrecked for Making a Ridiculous Claim About 'Serving in War'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 25, 2021 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
AOC Gets Wrecked for Making a Ridiculous Claim About 'Serving in War'

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who lied about where she was on January 6 in order to ramp up a story of victimhood, is now arguing being on the U.S. Capitol grounds the day of the riot is equal to "serving in war." 

"Speaking to the weekly public radio show Latino USA on Friday, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said members of Congress effectively 'served in war' during the traumatising event that had "deeply affected lawmaking" and impacted the legislative process," the Independent reports.

Former U.S. Army Green Beret and Congressman Michael Waltz has taken notice and is blasting his colleague for the comparison. 

During the Capitol riot, the Congresswoman wasn't in the U.S. Capitol at all, but in the Cannon Office building blocks away. She also publicly berated a police officer for attempting to take her to a safer area.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has claimed she feared the Capitol cop who was sent to evacuate her from her office during the January 6 riot because he looked at her 'with hostility' amid accusations she 'exaggerated' her experience because she was never actually in the building that was stormed, and after accusing Sen. Ted Cruz of trying to have her 'murdered'.  

On January 6, Dem. Rep. AOC was in her office in the Cannon Office Building - which was evacuated but not breached - when rioters stormed the Capitol Building 0.3 miles away. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

White House Correspondent Says January 6th '1000 Percent' Worse Than 9/11
Spencer Brown
GOP Governors Association Spotlights Whitmer's Hypocrisy
VIP
Reagan McCarthy

Rand Paul's Wife Has a Serious Message After Latest Death Threat
Leah Barkoukis

After KGB Agents Kidnap a Journalist, Biden Announces a Meeting With Putin
Katie Pavlich
Kevin McCarthy Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust Comments
Reagan McCarthy

Exploding Crime and New Polling Spells Bad News for Democrats
VIP
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular