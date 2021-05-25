AOC Gets Wrecked for Making a Ridiculous Claim About 'Serving in War'

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who lied about where she was on January 6 in order to ramp up a story of victimhood, is now arguing being on the U.S. Capitol grounds the day of the riot is equal to "serving in war."

"Speaking to the weekly public radio show Latino USA on Friday, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said members of Congress effectively 'served in war' during the traumatising event that had "deeply affected lawmaking" and impacted the legislative process," the Independent reports.

Former U.S. Army Green Beret and Congressman Michael Waltz has taken notice and is blasting his colleague for the comparison.

AOC doesn’t know what it’s like to come under attack by machine gun fire, mortars or RPGs. She hasn’t seen the horror of roadside IED explosions on bystanders & children. She hasn’t lost fellow soldiers on the battlefield or seen friends permanently disfigured by Taliban attacks. — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) May 25, 2021

Don’t use false equivalencies to make a point. Especially as it relates to war. — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) May 25, 2021

During the Capitol riot, the Congresswoman wasn't in the U.S. Capitol at all, but in the Cannon Office building blocks away. She also publicly berated a police officer for attempting to take her to a safer area.