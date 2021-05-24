White House Dodges Questions About Rapidly Rising Violent Crime

White House Press Secreatary Jen Psaki was asked Monday about a rise in violent crime in cities across the country as Democrats continue their calls to defund the police.

Instead of first addressing the issue of gang violence in cities like Chicago, Psaki immediately said "America has a gun problem" and touted the Biden administration's executive actions on gun control.

Go figure.....



White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blames guns (i.e. the lack of gun control) and the easing of coronavirus restrictions for the rising in crime in cities across the country. pic.twitter.com/nBLXl8ovsz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 24, 2021

We have a major crime problem driven by under-incarceration.



And it's getting worse. https://t.co/GaPUj5uUw1 — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 24, 2021

Biden's nominee for Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, David Chipman, will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Comittee for his confirmation hearing on Wednesday. Chipman is a longtime gun control activist with a record of vilifying lawful firearms owners. He is opposed by Republican and Democrat Second Amendment supporters.

"It’s hard to think of a worse possible nominee than David Chipman to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). President Joe Biden could have nominated Robert Francis 'Beto' O’Rourke, as he infamously promised him a gun control job at an El Paso campaign appearance. Or maybe even given the nod to Michael Bloomberg. It seems President Biden’s primary qualifications for the job are “must hate guns” and 'belittle those who buy guns,'" National Shooting Sports Foundation Senior Vice President of Government & Public Affairs Larry Keane warns. "The nomination of Chipman is a troubling reversal of years of pro-active safety cooperation between ATF and our industry. It is an undeniable targeting of a Constitutionally protected industry by President Biden who called us “the enemy.” It is also a reckless betrayal of the brave men and women of the ATF who have a difficult enough job without the politicization of the ATF. Under Chipman ATF will pivot from enforcing the laws enacted by Congress to political activism."