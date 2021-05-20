Israel

Republicans Work to Resupply Israel's Iron Dome Defense System

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 20, 2021 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Republicans Work to Resupply Israel's Iron Dome Defense System

Source: (AP Photo/Dan Balilty, File)

Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton and Bill Hagerty will introduce legislation Thursday to quickly resupply Israeli's Iron Dome defense system as the U.S. ally continues to take rocket fire, aimed at civilians, from Iranian backed terrorists in the Gaza Strip. 

“With Hamas and other Iranian-backed Palestinian terrorists continuing to launch indiscriminate rocket attacks against Israel, Americans have seen the images of Israel’s IRON DOME missile defense systems repeatedly intercepting rockets and saving the lives of countless civilians,” Hagerty said about the bill. “My legislation requires the Biden Administration to halt U.S. foreign assistance from going to Gaza and other Hamas-dominated areas and instead to redirect these resources to help Israel resupply its live-saving IRON DOME interceptors. The United States should unequivocally support the right of Israel to defend itself from terrorists.”

Since last week, more than 4000 rockets have been sent into the country.

“Iranian-backed terrorists have launched thousands of rockets targeting innocent civilians in Israel. In addition, their hate for Israel has also resulted in misfires that have killed their own people in Gaza,” Rubio added. “Israel’s Iron Dome has saved countless lives, and we should ensure that it is fully funded and Israel has what it needs to continue to defend itself.”

Meanwhile, Democrat Senator Bernie Sanders and his "Squad" colleagues in the House are doing the opposite. 

The Iron Dome protects Israeli lives and the people living in Gaza.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Actual Collusion: CNN's Chris Cuomo Helped Brother Andrew Navigate Harassment Scandal
Spencer Brown
Whoops! PolitiFact Backtracks Factcheck Over COVID-19 Lab Leak Hypothesis
Julio Rosas
Psaki Cornered on Biden Killing Keystone XL But Approving Russia's Pipeline
Katie Pavlich
New York: Yep, We're Sticking With Outdoor Mask Mandates for Kids at Summer Camps
VIP
Guy Benson

'Go F*** Yourself': What Caused Jill Biden to Blow Her Top at Kamala Harris
Matt Vespa
Chip Roy: We Should Be Killing Terrorists, Not Negotiating With Them
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular