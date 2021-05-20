Republicans Work to Resupply Israel's Iron Dome Defense System

Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton and Bill Hagerty will introduce legislation Thursday to quickly resupply Israeli's Iron Dome defense system as the U.S. ally continues to take rocket fire, aimed at civilians, from Iranian backed terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

“With Hamas and other Iranian-backed Palestinian terrorists continuing to launch indiscriminate rocket attacks against Israel, Americans have seen the images of Israel’s IRON DOME missile defense systems repeatedly intercepting rockets and saving the lives of countless civilians,” Hagerty said about the bill. “My legislation requires the Biden Administration to halt U.S. foreign assistance from going to Gaza and other Hamas-dominated areas and instead to redirect these resources to help Israel resupply its live-saving IRON DOME interceptors. The United States should unequivocally support the right of Israel to defend itself from terrorists.”

Since last week, more than 4000 rockets have been sent into the country.

Not 1.

Not 2.

Not 3.



4,000 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel in the last 10 days.



We will continue to defend Israel. pic.twitter.com/fnwgs6U1rt — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 19, 2021

Jews.

Muslims.

Christians.

Druze.



Over the last 11 days, Hamas has fired rockets indiscriminately at all Israeli citizens.



In response, we have been precisely targeting the source of terrorism in Gaza—and we will continue to do so. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 20, 2021

“Iranian-backed terrorists have launched thousands of rockets targeting innocent civilians in Israel. In addition, their hate for Israel has also resulted in misfires that have killed their own people in Gaza,” Rubio added. “Israel’s Iron Dome has saved countless lives, and we should ensure that it is fully funded and Israel has what it needs to continue to defend itself.”

Meanwhile, Democrat Senator Bernie Sanders and his "Squad" colleagues in the House are doing the opposite.

wow. Democrats are against Israel’s Iron Dome.



How long will American voters who prioritize Israel’s security continue voting for Democrats?



This is the party controlled by @RashidaTlaib. https://t.co/p24S86QGVU — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 20, 2021

The Iron Dome protects Israeli lives and the people living in Gaza.