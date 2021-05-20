Top Democrat Rips Biden Over Green Lighting Russian Pipeline

Earlier this week the Biden Administration announced they will allow for the completion of Russian pipeline Nord Stream 2, effectively giving President Vladimir Putin control over Europe's energy.

"The Biden administration will waive sanctions on the corporate entity and CEO overseeing the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline into Germany, according to two sources briefed on the decision," Axios first reported.

Democrat Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez is blasting the move.

"I am opposed to the decision by the Biden Administration to waive sanctions on NS2 AG and Matthias Warnig. I urge the administration to rip off the Band-Aid, lift these waivers and move forward with the congressionally mandated sanctions. The administration has said that the pipeline is a bad idea and that it is a Russian malign influence project. I share that sentiment, but fail to see how today’s decision will advance U.S. efforts to counter Russian aggression in Europe," Menendez released in a statement. “If the administration maintains these waivers, I have several questions. First, what does the administration now expect from Germany after having made this significant concession to exercise the waiver? Will Berlin strengthen its support for Ukraine in the Normandy Format? Will it provide additional assistance to Kyiv in its struggle against Russian aggression? Also, what will the administration do to bolster our relationship with Ukraine?

“This decision has created uncertainty in many corners of Europe and I expect to hear very soon from the administration on its plans moving forward," he continued.

Meanwhile, former Acting Director of National Security Richard Grenell is classifying the situation as a gift to Putin.