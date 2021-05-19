Iranian Backed Terrorists Ignore Biden's Calls for a Ceasefire

UPDATE: Netanyahu says he is "determined" to continue operations against Hamas until Israeli's goal is met.

President Joe Biden is calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "de-escalate" with Hamas terrorists in Gaza as the Iranian backed organization continues its attacks on innocent civilians.

"President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu today. The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States. The President conveyed to the Prime Minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire," the White House released about a call between Biden and Netanyahu Wednesday morning.

Hamas and now terrorists in Lebanon are ignoring Biden's calls for calm.

4 rockets were just fired from Lebanon at northern Israel, 1 of which was intercepted by the Iron Dome.



In response, IDF artillery forces are striking a number of targets in Lebanon.



We are prepared for any scenario on any front. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 19, 2021

Netanyahu released the following after the call.

I spoke with 70 foreign Ambassadors and diplomats today in Tel Aviv.



I shared with them the truth and the facts about Israel's rightful battle to defend its people. https://t.co/4kh6fUcfQ2 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 19, 2021

Biden's call for a ceasefire comes less than 24 hours after Democrat Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who supports Hamas, confronted Biden in Michigan about U.S. support for Israel to defend itself.

Representative Rashida Tlaib, Democrat of Michigan, confronted President Biden on Tuesday over his support for Israel, urging him to do more to protect Palestinian lives and human rights, according to an aide familiar with their exchange. https://t.co/K2HNQiJAJg — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 18, 2021

