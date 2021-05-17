Teachers Unions

Democrats Hit With Massive Ad Campaign Over Teachers Unions Colluding with the CDC

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 17, 2021 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Democrats Hit With Massive Ad Campaign Over Teachers Unions Colluding with the CDC

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Two weeks ago it was revealed the Centers for Disease Control allowed the American Federation of Teachers to heavily influence, word for word, official government guidance about reopening schools. 

"The American Federation of Teachers lobbied the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on, and even suggested language for, the federal agency’s school-reopening guidance released in February," the New York post reported. "The powerful teachers union’s full-court press preceded the federal agency putting the brakes on a full re-opening of in-person classrooms, emails between top CDC, AFT and White House officials show."

Now, Democrats are being his with a $1 million ad campaign on the issue, which opens the door to questions about dark money funding for politicians at the expense of America's kids.

Meanwhile, the AFT looks like it may move the goal posts yet again on when union teachers will be back in the classroom full time. Wuhan coronavirus vaccines are not approved for children under 12 years old. The FDA  approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-18 last week. 

The CDC has shown schools have been safe for full reopening since July 2020. In February, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said teachers do not need to be vaccinated before returning to in-person instruction. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Enough With the Woke Military BS
VIP
Townhall.com Staff

Report: Israeli Officials Briefed U.S. on 'Smoking Gun' Evidence of Hamas in Bombed Building
Guy Benson

Supreme Court to Take Up Major Abortion Case
Reagan McCarthy
Netanyahu Torches Notion AP Reporters Who Escaped Razed Building Were 'Lucky'
Leah Barkoukis
Hey, CNN, I Can't Believe You Didn't Know This But You Should Avoid Contributors Who Are Pro-Hitler
Matt Vespa
CDC’s Walensky Explains Dramatic Reversal on Mask Guidance for Vaccinated Individuals
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular