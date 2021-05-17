Democrats Hit With Massive Ad Campaign Over Teachers Unions Colluding with the CDC

Two weeks ago it was revealed the Centers for Disease Control allowed the American Federation of Teachers to heavily influence, word for word, official government guidance about reopening schools.

"The American Federation of Teachers lobbied the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on, and even suggested language for, the federal agency’s school-reopening guidance released in February," the New York post reported. "The powerful teachers union’s full-court press preceded the federal agency putting the brakes on a full re-opening of in-person classrooms, emails between top CDC, AFT and White House officials show."

Now, Democrats are being his with a $1 million ad campaign on the issue, which opens the door to questions about dark money funding for politicians at the expense of America's kids.

"We know schools are safe... But Biden and his CDC secretly worked with the teachers unions to keep schools closed." pic.twitter.com/KVMVTThli5 — Americans for Public Trust (@apublictrust) May 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the AFT looks like it may move the goal posts yet again on when union teachers will be back in the classroom full time. Wuhan coronavirus vaccines are not approved for children under 12 years old. The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-18 last week.

This is bad news.... it’s also why vaccines are so important for kids https://t.co/QMfRCXcRCJ — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 16, 2021

The CDC has shown schools have been safe for full reopening since July 2020. In February, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said teachers do not need to be vaccinated before returning to in-person instruction.