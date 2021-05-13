Are the Trump Tax Cuts Here to Stay After All?

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-Vice President Joe Biden vowed to roll back the tax cuts passed by Republicans and signed by President Donald Trump in 2017.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden pledged during a call with potential campaign donors on Monday that his administration would reverse the bulk of President Trump's tax cuts, even though "a lot of you may not like that." "I'm going to get rid of the bulk of Trump's $2 trillion tax cuts, and a lot of you may not like that, but I'm going to close loopholes like capital gains and stepped-up basis," Biden said, according to a pool report of the virtual fundraiser. The former vice president vowed to raise the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, which he said is projected to raise $1.3 trillion over the next decade. The Trump administration permanently slashed the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent with the passage of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

But during a meeting at the White House Wednesday night, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear President Biden's Green New Deal "infrastructure" plan won't pass unless President Trump's tax cuts stay.

MCCONNELL: I made clear to the President that we're not willing to go back and undo the 2017 comprehensive tax reform bill, which brought us the best economy. We need to discuss how big the bill would be and how we're going to pay for it. But not by raising taxes. pic.twitter.com/XYS8yZwU2u — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) May 13, 2021

Contrary to arguments made by Biden and the Left, the Trump tax cuts benefited the vast majority of Americans. Even The New York Times knows that's the case.