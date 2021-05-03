DHS Secretary Finally Admits: Border Numbers Have Been 'Extraordinarily High'

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas finally admitted during an interview with CBS This Morning Monday that illegal border crossings have been "extraordinarily high."

"In late March you are correct, the numbers were extraordinarily high and we had over 5,700 young children, unaccompanied children, in the custody of the Border Patrol," Mayorkas said, adding that numbers for April 2021 will likely be high. "The numbers remain high. Whether they are as high as March remains undetermined."

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is forced to admit the number of children crossing the border is still "high" pic.twitter.com/r07DBp7ba9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2021

The number of illegal crossings for March totaled more than 172,000, which doesn't include the thousands of individuals who "got away" undetected inside the country.

"In March 2021, CBP encountered more than 172,000 persons attempting entry along the Southwest border. This total represented a 71 percent increase over February 2021," CBP released in a statement. "This fiscal year CBP has already had over 569,800 encounters. This represents an increase of 24 percent from the total encounters we had during all of Fiscal Year 2020, when migration was limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, and an increase of over 34 percent from approximately the same time frame of Fiscal Year 2019."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is moving forward with plans to send cash payments to Northern Triangle countries, which are notoriously corrupt.