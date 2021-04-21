Riots

Racist Professor Demands a 'Conviction of America' After Chauvin Verdict

Posted: Apr 21, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

After a jury delivered three guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of George Floyd Tuesday afternoon, the race-obsessed Left isn't satisfied. 

Leading "anti-racist" Boston University professor Ibram X. Kendi is calling for the conviction of the United States of America and is brushing aside the idea that individual officers are responsible for their actions, rather than the entire justice system. 

"So now what? Chauvin is headed to jail, but is America headed to justice. Is justice convicting a police officer, or is justice convicting America?" Kendi asks in a new video for CBS News. "When tens of millions of Americans after Floyd's murder last year took to the streets of nearly every American town, we were convicting America." 

Keep in mind Kendi is the same professor who argued Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett engaged in "colonialism" by adopting two children from Haiti and that she's probably a racist. 

