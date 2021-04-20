Trump Reminds Americans Why He Put a Limit on Refugees

Over the weekend President Joe Biden announced he will be increasing the number of refugees the United States will admit each year.

“We’re going to increase the number. The problem was that the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up on the border with young people. We couldn’t do two things at once. But now we are going to increase the number," Biden said.

The change came after the White House released a Presidential declaration last week, which was sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, that stated numbers set by former President Donald Trump were "appropriate." That statement sparked backlash from Democrats and leftist activist groups.

"The admission of up to 15,000 refugees remains justified by humanitarian concerns and is otherwise in the national interest. Should 15,000 admissions under the revised allocations for FY 2021 be reached prior to the end of the fiscal year and the emergency refugee situation persists, a subsequent Presidential Determination may be issued to increase admissions, as appropriate," the declaration shows.

But despite the media narrative about the Trump administration implementing a limit or stop on refugees from a number of Middle Eastern or African countries due to "xenophobia," they actually reduced the numbers to prevent terrorism in the U.S.

"If Joe Biden wants to keep our Country safe from Radical Islamic Terrorism, he should reinstitute the foreign country Travel Ban and all of the vetting requirements on those seeking admission that go with it, along with the refugee restrictions I successfully put in place," President Trump, released in response to the Biden administration's change. "Terrorists operate all over the world and recruit online. To keep terrorism and extremism out of our Country, we need to have smart, commonsense rules in place so we don’t repeat the many immigration mistakes made by Europe—and the USA prior to 'Trump.'"