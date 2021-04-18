Joe Biden

As Border Crisis Rages, Biden Set to Increase Number of Refugees

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 18, 2021 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
As Border Crisis Rages, Biden Set to Increase Number of Refugees

Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Earlier this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection released astonishing data detailing the number of people who crossed into the United States illegally during March 2021. 

"In March 2021, CBP encountered more than 172,000 persons attempting entry along the Southwest border. This total represented a 71 percent increase over February 2021," CBP released in a statement earlier this month. "This fiscal year CBP has already had over 569,800 encounters. This represents an increase of 24 percent from the total encounters we had during all of Fiscal Year 2020, when migration was limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, and an increase of over 34 percent from approximately the same time frame of Fiscal Year 2019."

The administration is allowing a number of people to stay, especially "family" units. 

Despite these numbers, leftist activists have been pushing President Joe Biden to increase the number of refugees the United States will admit into the country. Over the weekend, Biden announced an increase is coming. 

“We’re going to increase the number. The problem was that the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up on the border with young people. We couldn’t do two things at once. But now we are going to increase the number," Biden said during a gaggle with reporters in Delaware. 

The cap will be lifted in May, but the exact number and which countries will be eligible, hasn't been revealed. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Bar Shooting in Kenosha Leaves Three Dead, Two Injured
Rebecca Downs
Biden's UN Ambassador Defends Repeating Anti-American, Chinese Propaganda
Katie Pavlich
Maxine Waters Calls For Riots to Continue: We Must Stay in the Streets
Katie Pavlich
What We Know about the FedEx Shooter in Indianapolis...And Now This Tragedy Might Have Been Avoided
Matt Vespa
Border Patrol Catches a Previously Deported Convicted Murderer
Katie Pavlich
Fauci Was Subjected to a Brutal Tongue Lashing by a GOP Rep When He Couldn't Answer a Simple Question
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular