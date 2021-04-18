As Border Crisis Rages, Biden Set to Increase Number of Refugees

Earlier this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection released astonishing data detailing the number of people who crossed into the United States illegally during March 2021.

"In March 2021, CBP encountered more than 172,000 persons attempting entry along the Southwest border. This total represented a 71 percent increase over February 2021," CBP released in a statement earlier this month. "This fiscal year CBP has already had over 569,800 encounters. This represents an increase of 24 percent from the total encounters we had during all of Fiscal Year 2020, when migration was limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, and an increase of over 34 percent from approximately the same time frame of Fiscal Year 2019."

The administration is allowing a number of people to stay, especially "family" units.

March data shows how the Biden admin is lying about using Title 42 at the border.



Only 32% of illegal immigrant family units were expelled under Title 42 authority:



(17,345 expulsions out of 53,623 encounters) pic.twitter.com/54CwRA7jR0 — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) April 8, 2021

Despite these numbers, leftist activists have been pushing President Joe Biden to increase the number of refugees the United States will admit into the country. Over the weekend, Biden announced an increase is coming.

“We’re going to increase the number. The problem was that the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up on the border with young people. We couldn’t do two things at once. But now we are going to increase the number," Biden said during a gaggle with reporters in Delaware.

President Biden said he will raise the cap on the number of refugees admitted this year to the U.S., a day after he drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers for agreeing to keep the historically low figure in place https://t.co/TlBNW5QOWx pic.twitter.com/GeD7sjCoeC — Reuters (@Reuters) April 18, 2021

The cap will be lifted in May, but the exact number and which countries will be eligible, hasn't been revealed.