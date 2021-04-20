Judicial Watch Slaps Maxine Waters with an Official Ethics Complaint

Government watchdog Judicial Watch has officially filed a complaint with the House Office of Congressional Ethics against Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters after she called for violent rioters to "get more confrontational" over the weekend.

"Ms. Waters took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, which includes the rights accorded to Officer Chauvin to a fair and impartial trial by a jury of his peers and to due process. Ms. Waters' inflammatory comments that pressure the jury, while encouraging rioters already engaged in rampant destruction of property and attacks on police officers, to 'get more confrontational' are irresponsible and dangerous incitement by a Member of Congress," Judicial Watch released in a statement Tuesday. "House Rule 23, Clause 1, of the Code of Official Conduct of the Rules of the House of Representatives states: 'A Member, Delegate, Resident Commissioner, officer, or employee of the House shall conduct himself at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.'"

"Ms. Waters' conduct surely does not reflect creditably on the House. By encouraging violence in response to a 'guilty' jury verdict, she seeks to undermine the Constitution's guarantees and protections, and fosters the breakdown of civil society. Such dangerous and reckless rhetoric demands investigation," the statement continues.

The group also noted Waters' pattern of behavior and noted her calls in 2018 to "get up in the faces" of Trump cabinet members. They filed an ethics complaint against the Congresswoman for that behavior as well.

"Rep. Maxine Waters not only incited violence, she is also attempting to subvert the legal system by intimidating the jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. "Maxine Waters is a repeat offender and it is urgent that the House Ethics Committee quickly acts to hold her accountable."

Meanwhile a number of Democrats on Capitol Hill are also furious with Waters, despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claiming she did nothing wrong.