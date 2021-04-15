Joe Biden

White House Won't Directly Say If President Biden Supports Court Packing. Senator Biden Had a Different View.

Leading House and Senate Democrats officially introduced legislation Thursday morning to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13. Last week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to form a Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court to study the issue. 

During a briefing at the White House a few hours later, Press Secretary Jen Psaki would not directly reveal whether President Biden supports the legislation.

However, former Senator Biden had a view on expanding the Supreme Court and called it a "bone headed idea." 

