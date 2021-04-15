White House Won't Directly Say If President Biden Supports Court Packing. Senator Biden Had a Different View.

Leading House and Senate Democrats officially introduced legislation Thursday morning to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13. Last week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to form a Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court to study the issue.

Rep. Nadler on his bill to expand the Supreme Court: "As our country has grown, so should the Supreme Court. 13 justices for 13 circuits is a logical progression...and to rectify the great injustice that was done in packing the court." https://t.co/Z1gC6BePs8 pic.twitter.com/sb0gJGEFMA — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 15, 2021

During a briefing at the White House a few hours later, Press Secretary Jen Psaki would not directly reveal whether President Biden supports the legislation.

Fox's @KristinFisher: Does the White House support Sen. Markey saying we should abolish the filibuster to pack the court?



Psaki: "The president believes in freedom of speech..." pic.twitter.com/2Vdar7SQyG — John Cooper (@thejcoop) April 15, 2021

However, former Senator Biden had a view on expanding the Supreme Court and called it a "bone headed idea."

Wouldn't it be a shame if we made this video of Joe Biden calling court-packing a "bonehead idea" go viral... pic.twitter.com/tvXBWGUOpN — Stand For America (@standamericanow) April 15, 2021