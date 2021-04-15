Nadler Claims Democrats' Court Packing Scheme is Actually 'Unpacking'

Congressional Democrats officially unveiled their legislative plan to pack the Supreme Court, the Judiciary Act of 2021. The legislation is spearheaded by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in the House, and Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) in the lower chamber.

Nadler claimed that there is “nothing new” about expanding the size of the Supreme Court.

"There is nothing new about changing the size of the Supreme Court. The Constitution leaves the number of justices to the discretion of Congress, and Congress has changed that number 7 times already throughout our history,” Nadler explained. “Our founders understood that, as the country and the judicial system evolved, the Court would need to evolve with it.”

Rep. Nadler on his bill to expand the Supreme Court: "As our country has grown, so should the Supreme Court. 13 justices for 13 circuits is a logical progression...and to rectify the great injustice that was done in packing the court." https://t.co/Z1gC6BePs8 pic.twitter.com/sb0gJGEFMA — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 15, 2021

While advocating to add justices to the court, Nadler simultaneously claimed that Democrats are hoping to “unpack” the court, not pack it.

‘We’re not packing the court, we’re unpacking it’ — Rep. Nadler argues that 9 Supreme Court justices doesn’t make sense from an efficiency standpoint pic.twitter.com/4C0jp2CuDz — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 15, 2021

Markey repeated the exhausted talking point claiming that Republicans “stole” two Supreme Court seats.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA): “The Republicans stole two seats on the Supreme Court … we undo the damage that the Republicans have done by restoring balance. And we do it by adding four seats to the court …” pic.twitter.com/mJHxtSvers — The Recount (@therecount) April 15, 2021

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says she has “no plans” to bring the legislation to the House floor.