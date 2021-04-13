Armed Citizens Protected Their Property in Minneapolis During Second Night of Rioting

During a second night of violent Black Lives Matter rioting in Minneapolis Monday night, where Townhall's Julio Rosas has been reporting, armed citizens protected their property from damage.

Some Brooklyn Center stores are being protected by civilians with firearms. The looters have stayed away from these places. pic.twitter.com/fAcmYFxLG6 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

Stores left unprotected were destroyed.

Because officers were occupied with guarding the Brooklyn Center police building, stores nearby, like this Dollar Tree, was ransacked by looters. pic.twitter.com/dMPZ463O6Y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

Overnight police arrested dozens of individuals after they broke into private businesses and violated the government mandated curfew.

Meanwhile, reporters are back to calling rioting "peaceful protesting" and are inaccurately describing the scene.

Reporters say there was no riot in Minneapolis, but video tells much different story. https://t.co/ePD2AvHNUopic.twitter.com/XhrB3sDZ3B — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 13, 2021

On Tuesday Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon and Officer Kim Potter, who accidentally shot and killed Daunte Wright after he resisted arrest, resigned.

“I am tendering my resignation from the Brooklyn Center Police Department effective immediately. I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately," Potter wrote in her resignation letter.

On Monday, Mayor Mike Elliot fired City Manager Curt Bogany for saying Potter deserves due process.