Armed Citizens Protected Their Property in Minneapolis During Second Night of Rioting

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 4:00 PM
Source: Julio Rosas

During a second night of violent Black Lives Matter rioting in Minneapolis Monday night, where Townhall's Julio Rosas has been reporting, armed citizens protected their property from damage. 

Stores left unprotected were destroyed. 

Overnight police arrested dozens of individuals after they broke into private businesses and violated the government mandated curfew. 

Meanwhile, reporters are back to calling rioting "peaceful protesting" and are inaccurately describing the scene. 

On Tuesday Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon and Officer Kim Potter, who accidentally shot and killed Daunte Wright after he resisted arrest, resigned

“I am tendering my resignation from the Brooklyn Center Police Department effective immediately. I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately," Potter wrote in her resignation letter.

On Monday, Mayor Mike Elliot fired City Manager Curt Bogany for saying Potter deserves due process.

