BREAKING: Brooklyn Center Police Officer, Police Chief Both Resign in Aftermath of Shooting

The Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, Kim Potter, resigned from her position on Tuesday afternoon. Her resignation follows speculation of a potential firing after she deployed her service gun, and ultimately shot Wright, when she meant to use her taser.

“I am tendering my resignation from the Brooklyn Center Police Department effective immediately,” Potter wrote in her resignation letter. “I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately.”

Police Chief Tim Gannon also resigned on Tuesday.

Following Wright’s death, which officials deem an “accidental tragedy,” days of violent riots erupted in Minneapolis. Julio is on the ground following all of it:

