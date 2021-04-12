Biden Appoints a New CBP Commissioner as Border Crisis Spirals Out of Control

As the illegal immigration crisis continues to spiral out of control, President Joe Biden has appointed Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"His lengthy career in public safety includes coming up through the ranks of the Lansing, Michigan Police Department, and serving as police chief in the cities of Fargo, North Dakota, Richmond, California, and Tucson, Arizona. In each of these cities Magnus developed a reputation as a progressive police leader who focused on relationship-building between the police and community, implementing evidence-based best practices, promoting reform, and insisting on police accountability," the White House released Monday. "Because of Tucson’s proximity to the border, he has extensive experience in addressing immigration issues."

The announcement comes after news broke Biden's southern border coordinator and former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Roberta Jacobson is stepping down after just two months on the job.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed by Biden nearly three weeks ago to oversee the border crisis. She still hasn't visited the region. Further, the administration continues to keep reporters out of CBP facilities.

Joe Biden puts Kamala Harris in charge of the border crisis, she laughs at the notion of visiting... and now we learn she isn’t planning a border trip for at least two months.



Two months.



They don’t take this crisis seriously. They tell you with their actions every single day. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) April 11, 2021