Biden's Border Czar is Already Stepping Down. This Is Her Replacement.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico and Biden Southern Border Coordinator Roberta Jacobson is stepping down after just two months on the job.

"Consistent with her commitment at the outset to serve in the Administration’s first 100 days, Ambassador Jacobson will retire from her role as Coordinator at the end of this month," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan released in a statement Friday afternoon.

Jacobson's duties are being taken over by Vice President Kamala Harris, who has still refused to visit the border as the illegal immigration crisis rages.

"President Biden has asked Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the Administration’s work on our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle, a testament to the importance this administration places on improving conditions in the region," Sullivan continued. "The Vice President is overseeing a whole-of-government approach supported by outstanding public servants across the interagency including Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, who were tasked by the President at the beginning of the administration to rebuild our immigration system."

In March, Jacobson answered questions from reporters in the White House briefing room and admitted the Biden administration's policies are giving illegal immigrants "hope" and driving the flow from Central American to the United States. She also sent a message in Spanish that the border is open.

"While speaking at a White House press conference on Wednesday, former Ambassador Roberta Jacobson — Biden's adviser overseeing the crisis at the southern border — told prospective illegal migrants to the United States that the border was closed and it was not time to come to the U.S.," Fox News reported. "However, Jacobson had a slip of the tongue when she translated the message to Spanish, mistakenly saying 'la frontera no está cerrada.' The botched phrase used by Jacobson translates to 'the border is not closed.' Jacobson corrected herself in Spanish soon after, clarifying 'la frontera está cerrada" — the border is closed.'"