BREAKING: White House Releases Initial Gun Control Executive Actions

The Biden White House has released a preview of President Joe Biden's executive actions on gun control, which he plans to sign Thursday afternoon. The administration is also arguing additional gun control is needed to fight a "public health" crisis and pushing hard for "red flag laws," which often violate civil liberties.

"Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing six initial actions to address the gun violence public health epidemic," the White House released late Wednesday. "This Administration will not wait for Congress to act to take its own steps."

Here are the six actions, from the White House "fact sheet."

The Justice Department, within 30 days, will issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of “ghost guns.” The Justice Department, within 60 days, will issue a proposed rule to make clear when a device marketed as a stabilizing brace effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act. The Justice Department, within 60 days, will publish model “red flag” legislation for states. The Administration is investing in evidence-based community violence interventions. The Justice Department will issue an annual report on firearms trafficking. The President will nominate David Chipman to serve as Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

Biden's choice for ATF Director, David Chipman, is a longtime gun control activist who has done extensive lobbying for anti-Second Amendment groups funded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and the Giffords Law Center. He was also involved in the Branch Davidian trial after the government -- specifically ATF and FBI -- botched a raid in Waco, Texas. Bad decisions made by federal agents ultimately resulted in the deaths of 76 people, including pregnant women and dozens of children.