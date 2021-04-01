Border Security

This is How the White House is Responding to Toddlers Getting Thrown Over the Border Wall by Smugglers

Katie Pavlich
|
|
Posted: Apr 01, 2021 3:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As Leah covered, yesterday Customs and Border Protection released video of a human smuggler dropping two toddlers down from the border wall. They were then left alone in the desert until they were found by agents. 

Today the White House was asked what they are doing to prevent these kinds of incidents from occuring and whether they will beef up border security to deter smugglers. The Biden administration has no plans to do so and Press Secretary Jen Psaki got irritated with the question.

"Our concern and our focus is on sending a clear message to smugglers, to the region that this is not the time to come. You should not send your kids on these treacherous journey. That the smugglers are preying on vulnerability in these communities.There are a lot of steps to take to address root causes," Psaki said. 

Meanwhile cartels smuggling children, families and adults to the United States from Central America and Mexico are making more than $14 million per day. 

Most Popular