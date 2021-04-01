This is How the White House is Responding to Toddlers Getting Thrown Over the Border Wall by Smugglers

As Leah covered, yesterday Customs and Border Protection released video of a human smuggler dropping two toddlers down from the border wall. They were then left alone in the desert until they were found by agents.

Smugglers, under cover of night, scaled a 14 ft. border barrier and cruelly dropped 2 young children in the middle of the New Mexico desert. The girls, ages 3 & 5, were left miles from the nearest residence. Thank you STN Agents for rescuing these children! @CBP @CBPWestTexas pic.twitter.com/U91y2g8Lk1 — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) March 31, 2021

Today the White House was asked what they are doing to prevent these kinds of incidents from occuring and whether they will beef up border security to deter smugglers. The Biden administration has no plans to do so and Press Secretary Jen Psaki got irritated with the question.

"Our concern and our focus is on sending a clear message to smugglers, to the region that this is not the time to come. You should not send your kids on these treacherous journey. That the smugglers are preying on vulnerability in these communities.There are a lot of steps to take to address root causes," Psaki said.

Fox's Peter Doocy repeatedly presses Jen Psaki about what the administration will do on border security in light of the horrifying video of toddlers being tossed over a wall and left in the desert by smugglers.



Psaki declines to say they'll do more, just smugglers are bad. pic.twitter.com/VpfZ3bQQmW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 1, 2021

Meanwhile cartels smuggling children, families and adults to the United States from Central America and Mexico are making more than $14 million per day.