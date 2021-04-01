Cesar Chavez

Jill Biden Botched Her Spanish in Front of a Nazi Inspired Flag

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 01, 2021 6:15 PM
Source: (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

In case you missed it yesterday, First Lady Jill Biden botched her Spanish during an event celebrating labor union organizer Cesar Chavez. 

But that wasn't the only problem. During her remarks, the First Lady stood in front of Chavez' infamous black eagle flag. Chavez used Nazi propaganda and colors as the inspiration for the symbol. 

"The story of the black eagle, the movement’s symbol, exemplifies Chavez’s skill as a tactician. He researched emblems, including cigarette boxes and Nazi flags, and concluded that the most potent color combination was red, black and white. He picked the eagle and directed his brother to draw the bird so simply that anyone could easily replicate the symbol," the Smithsonian states.

People noticed. 

Now, if she were speaking at CPAC maybe the leftist media would care. 

Most Popular