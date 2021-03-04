We Now Know Who Designed the So-Called 'Nazi' Stage at CPAC

The Left came after the Conservative Political Action Committee last week and claimed the group deliberately designed its annual convention stage after a Nazi symbol. Hyatt, where the event was held, released a statement about the "abhorrent" display of hate.

"We take the concern raised about the prospect of symbols of hate being included in the stage design at CPAC 2021 very seriously as all such symbols are abhorrent and unequivocally counter to our values as a company. The CPAC 2021 event is hosted and managed by the American Conservative Union that manages all aspects of event logistics, including the stage design and aesthetics. We discussed directly with ACU leadership who told us that any resemblance to a symbol of hate is unintentional. We will continue to stay in dialogue with event organizers regarding our deep concerns. Any further questions can be directed to CPAC," Hyatt released in a statement.

But it turns out CPAC had nothing to do with the design of the stage, other than paying for it to be built. The company behind its construction is full of Democrats and has done work for far-left media outlets like MSNBC. From Forward:

The company that was hired to set up the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida last weekend has taken full responsibility for the design of the stage that resembled a Nazi insignia. In an exclusive statement to the Forward on Tuesday evening, Design Foundry, a stage design firm based in Hyattsville, Maryland, said it “had no idea that the design resembled any symbol, nor was there any intention to create something that did.” The organizers of CPAC have announced that it will not use the firm for future events. According to the terms of the contract signed with Design Foundry, and shared with the Forward, the ACU approved the design but had no rights to change the design or dismantle the stage. “The designs, renderings, drawings, specifications, materials and other documents used or created as part of the proposal are owned by Design Foundry,” the contract reads. Design Foundry has worked with CPAC for several years and has provided services to MSNBC and major corporations – including Google, Citibank and Target.

Exclusive: Design Foundry, a Maryland-based design firm, has taken responsibility for the design of the CPAC stage that resembled a Nazi insignia.



The firm says it ‘had no idea’ that the stage resembled a Nazi symbol https://t.co/wvtNUBruLm — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) March 3, 2021

JUST IN: 2021 CPAC's "Nazi" stage was designed by Design Foundry, a company that has worked for Biden and MSNBC



98% of company political donations have gone to Democrat candidates pic.twitter.com/Ssaht0nwEY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2021

So, who should be cancelled now?