Matt Gaetz is Under DOJ Investigation. He Has Issued a Response.

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz is responding to news the Department of Justice is investigating him for engaging in a sexual relationship with an underaged girl.
No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets...
I demand the DOJ immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations.
Gaetz also made an appearance on Fox News with Tucker Carlson and said he is being extorted for money by a former Department of Justice official. Carlson said it was one of the "weirdest interviews" he's ever conducted.
He says a former DOJ official named David McGee is trying to extort is family for money
The news was first reported by the New York Times.
Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida and a close ally of former President Donald J. Trump, is being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, according to three people briefed on the matter.
Investigators are examining whether Mr. Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws, the people said. A variety of federal statutes make it illegal to induce someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value. The Justice Department regularly prosecutes such cases, and offenders often receive severe sentences.