Matt Gaetz is Under DOJ Investigation. He Has Issued a Response.

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz is responding to news the Department of Justice is investigating him for engaging in a sexual relationship with an underaged girl.

...and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals. The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation.



No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets... — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

...of the ongoing extortion investigation.



I demand the DOJ immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

Gaetz also made an appearance on Fox News with Tucker Carlson and said he is being extorted for money by a former Department of Justice official. Carlson said it was one of the "weirdest interviews" he's ever conducted.

This is WILD.@MattGaetz to #Tucker: "It is a horrible allegation and it is a lie. The New York Times is running a story that I have traveled w/a 17-year-old woman and that is verifiably false...What is happening is an extortion of me and my family" by a former DOJ official. pic.twitter.com/lwqfVGC9wF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 31, 2021

Credit to #Tucker here for pressing Matt Gaetz on for "what is the basis" of the DOJ investigation (Gaetz says he doesn't know anything besides what's in The Times), if he did know or date a 17-yr-old (he says they don't exist), and how long the probe has gone on (he didn't know) pic.twitter.com/hQjcs6o155 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 31, 2021

WATCH: Rep. Matt Gaetz responds on Tucker Carlson Tonight to allegations of sexual misconduct:



He says a former DOJ official named David McGee is trying to extort is family for money



He says that the FBI and DOJ have audio recordings that will prove his innocence. pic.twitter.com/J95AEFtxsr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 31, 2021

The news was first reported by the New York Times.