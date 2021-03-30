Department of Justice

Matt Gaetz is Under DOJ Investigation. He Has Issued a Response.

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 9:00 PM
Source: (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz is responding to news the Department of Justice is investigating him for engaging in a sexual relationship with an underaged girl. 

Gaetz also made an appearance on Fox News with Tucker Carlson and said he is being extorted for money by a former Department of Justice official. Carlson said it was one of the "weirdest interviews" he's ever conducted. 

The news was first reported by the New York Times

Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida and a close ally of former President Donald J. Trump, is being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, according to three people briefed on the matter.

Investigators are examining whether Mr. Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws, the people said. A variety of federal statutes make it illegal to induce someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value. The Justice Department regularly prosecutes such cases, and offenders often receive severe sentences.

