Border Patrol Nabs a Previously Deported Felony Rapist

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 4:45 PM
High profile Democrats in Washington D.C., including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and President Joe Biden, continue to claim the situation at the border is "under control" despite a surge of illegal immigration unseen for two decades. 

But the unaccompanied minor crisis isn't the only dangerous situation unfolding at the border. Sex offenders and previously deported violent criminals are embedded in large groups while attempting to sneak past overwhelmed authorities. 

"Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted rapist who illegally entered the United States as part of a group of 18 Monday night. Agents assigned to the Yuma station encountered and arrested the group near Andrade, California, at approximately 11:30 p.m. After conducting record checks, agents discovered that one of the individuals, Aurelio Sandoval-Valdivia, had a felony conviction for rape. Sandoval-Valdivia also had misdemeanor convictions for willful cruelty to a child and driving while intoxicated, and was previously deported from U.S." U.S. Customs and Border Protection released Thursday. "The 54-year-old Mexican national was processed according to CBP guidelines."

While these criminal aliens were caught, it's the thousands getting away that Americans should be worried about.

