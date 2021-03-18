Border Patrol Nabs a Previously Deported Felony Rapist

High profile Democrats in Washington D.C., including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and President Joe Biden, continue to claim the situation at the border is "under control" despite a surge of illegal immigration unseen for two decades.

CBS News has learned that 13,000+ unaccompanied minors are being held in U.S. custody for an average of 120 hours, far longer than the 72 hours allowed by law.



More migrants are attempting to cross into the U.S. now than in the past 20 years, according to @DHSgov Sec. Mayorkas pic.twitter.com/zEmm4YzI03 — Norah O'Donnell ???? (@NorahODonnell) March 16, 2021

But the unaccompanied minor crisis isn't the only dangerous situation unfolding at the border. Sex offenders and previously deported violent criminals are embedded in large groups while attempting to sneak past overwhelmed authorities.

"Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted rapist who illegally entered the United States as part of a group of 18 Monday night. Agents assigned to the Yuma station encountered and arrested the group near Andrade, California, at approximately 11:30 p.m. After conducting record checks, agents discovered that one of the individuals, Aurelio Sandoval-Valdivia, had a felony conviction for rape. Sandoval-Valdivia also had misdemeanor convictions for willful cruelty to a child and driving while intoxicated, and was previously deported from U.S." U.S. Customs and Border Protection released Thursday. "The 54-year-old Mexican national was processed according to CBP guidelines."

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted rapist who illegally entered the U.S. as part of a group of 18 on Monday night. The Mexican national also had misdemeanor convictions for willful cruelty to a child and DWI.



More ?? https://t.co/3wUqx5YdKZ pic.twitter.com/yAkYiGgMZi — CBP (@CBP) March 19, 2021

RGV agents arrested 3 illegal aliens with serious criminal history. Their crimes included convictions for murder and sexual offenses. As agents deal with the increase of families and unaccompanied alien children, criminal aliens will attempt to conceal themselves among them. pic.twitter.com/AkjGzQ42MY — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 16, 2021

#RGV Border Patrol agents continue encountering illegal aliens with serious criminal history. 3 individuals with convictions for sexual offenses were recently taken into custody and prevented from returning to U.S. communities.#crossingyourborders pic.twitter.com/wUN8pF8fzF — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 12, 2021

While these criminal aliens were caught, it's the thousands getting away that Americans should be worried about.