Tony Evers Aims to Change 'Mother' to 'Inseminated Person'

The far-left Democratic Party continues to engage in a war against women and words. Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) made news on Friday for looking to change "mother" to "inseminated person." The change is part of a bill "relating to state finances and appropriations, constituting the executive budget act of the 2025 legislature," and is included towards the end of a bill that is close to 2,000 pages long.

Advertisement

The change was noticed by Dan O'Donnell, who shared the details over X, as did Eric Daugherty. There's other ridiculous examples of trying to change gender-neutral language, as "husband" and "wife" are changed to "person" and "spouse." The paragraph is about sperm donation and insemination.

This is beyond parody (the change is on pages 1,766 and 1,767). https://t.co/JH3jrHmUGp — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 21, 2025

MORE: The bill seeks to adopt gender-neutral language. Words like "husband" and "wife" replaced with "person" and "spouse." pic.twitter.com/TtCPhh1b9I — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 21, 2025

The bill's text gained considerable attention over social media, with Daugherty's post having received over 22.2 million views as of late on Saturday night, with 12,000 replies and approximately 9,000 posts and quoted reposts.

O'Donnell's post also earned over 1,000 replies and close to 4,000 likes. Amy Curtis highlighted for our sister site at Twitchy some of the best examples, which included quoted reposts from former Gov. Scott Walker, whom Evers defeated in 2018.

Government-run schools in Milwaukee are a mess yet Evers has time for this BS. 2026 can’t come soon enough. https://t.co/ZNYMMgXitZ — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 22, 2025

Women are women.



Pregnant women are mothers. https://t.co/ZNYMMgXitZ — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 22, 2025

Evers' hand in the bill has led to the Republican Governor's Association (RGA) respond as well. "Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ latest left-wing push isn’t just out of touch, it’s offensive to mothers. Being a mother is the greatest privilege I will have in my lifetime, and every mother I know feels the same. If Tony Evers can reduce motherhood to an ‘inseminated person’ then our society is lost," said RGA Executive Director Sara Craig in a statement also shared to X.

NEW: @GovEvers and Wisconsin Democrats are trying to turn the word “Mothers” to “Inseminated Person” in state code.



Out of touch, and offensive to mothers. pic.twitter.com/vTTV80hchJ — The RGA (@GOPGovs) February 22, 2025

Although this has not been discussed as much as the erasure of "mother" and "father," the bill contains some irony as well. The bill mentions how the "husband" of a woman being inseminated, who would be changed to "spouse," would be the "father" of that child, though his title is changed to the gender-neutral "parent."

Advertisement

It's ironic that a pro-abortion Democratic governor would have a hand in a bill that (correctly) uses language discussing "the time of conception" and it being "a child [that has been] conceived." At the time of conception, it is always a child that is conceived, whether it be through artificial insemination or not.