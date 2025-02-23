How the FBI Responded to Elon Musk's Email Isn't Shocking. The Lib Media...
Elon Musk's Latest Directive for Federal Workers Is Straight Out of Office Space
Possibly The Dumbest Example Of Waste DOGE Has Discovered (So Far)
Maine Governor Janet Mills: Leader Of The New Confederate States of America
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 256: What the New Testament Says About Pride...
Trump Seeks to Sell the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco
JD Vance Dominates CPAC Straw Poll as Leading Contender for 2028 GOP Nomination
Israel Does Not Have the Kishkes* to Win
USAID is Funding Political Persecution in Ukraine
Congress Must Cancel Foreign Derived Intangible Income Tax Break
Trump Taps Kash Patel as the New Acting Director of the ATF
Trump Reveals the One Thing That Made Him Run Again
New SBA Chief Goes Viral After Touring Empty Offices and Bringing Staff Back...
Trump Ends Deportation Protections for 500,000 Haitian Nationals
Tipsheet

Tony Evers Aims to Change 'Mother' to 'Inseminated Person'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 23, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

The far-left Democratic Party continues to engage in a war against women and words. Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) made news on Friday for looking to change "mother" to "inseminated person." The change is part of a bill "relating to state finances and appropriations, constituting the executive budget act of the 2025 legislature," and is included towards the end of a bill that is close to 2,000 pages long.

Advertisement

The change was noticed by Dan O'Donnell, who shared the details over X, as did Eric Daugherty. There's other ridiculous examples of trying to change gender-neutral language, as "husband" and "wife" are changed to "person" and "spouse." The paragraph is about sperm donation and insemination. 

The bill's text gained considerable attention over social media, with Daugherty's post having received over 22.2 million views as of late on Saturday night, with 12,000 replies and approximately 9,000 posts and quoted reposts. 

O'Donnell's post also earned over 1,000 replies and close to 4,000 likes. Amy Curtis highlighted for our sister site at Twitchy some of the best examples, which included quoted reposts from former Gov. Scott Walker, whom Evers defeated in 2018. 

Recommended

Possibly The Dumbest Example Of Waste DOGE Has Discovered (So Far) Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Evers' hand in the bill has led to the Republican Governor's Association (RGA) respond as well. "Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ latest left-wing push isn’t just out of touch, it’s offensive to mothers. Being a mother is the greatest privilege I will have in my lifetime, and every mother I know feels the same. If Tony Evers can reduce motherhood to an ‘inseminated person’ then our society is lost," said RGA Executive Director Sara Craig in a statement also shared to X. 

Although this has not been discussed as much as the erasure of "mother" and "father," the bill contains some irony as well. The bill mentions how the "husband" of a woman being inseminated, who would be changed to "spouse," would be the "father" of that child, though his title is changed to the gender-neutral "parent."

Advertisement

It's ironic that a pro-abortion Democratic governor would have a hand in a bill that (correctly) uses language discussing "the time of conception" and it being "a child [that has been] conceived." At the time of conception, it is always a child that is conceived, whether it be through artificial insemination or not. 

Tags: RADICAL LEFT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Possibly The Dumbest Example Of Waste DOGE Has Discovered (So Far) Derek Hunter
How the FBI Responded to Elon Musk's Email Isn't Shocking. The Lib Media Will Go Nuts Though. Matt Vespa
Trump Seeks to Sell the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco Sarah Arnold
Maine Governor Janet Mills: Leader Of The New Confederate States of America Tom Tradup
Trump Taps Kash Patel as the New Acting Director of the ATF Sarah Arnold
Trump Reveals the One Thing That Made Him Run Again Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Possibly The Dumbest Example Of Waste DOGE Has Discovered (So Far) Derek Hunter
Advertisement