According to Newsom's COVID Restrictions, These Celebrities Should Be Jailed

In case you missed it last night, the 2021 Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles, despite suffocating Wuhan coronavirus restrictions remaining in place.

But while indoor dining is still banned and schools are still closed in the Golden State, a slew of celebrities were given a pass.

There’s a mask mandate in Los Angeles where violations can carry a $1,000 fine or 6 months in jail but apparently COVID isn’t a concern if you’re a celebrity at the #Grammys. Celeb parties are no big deal but have a family party in LA and the mayor can turn off your power. pic.twitter.com/z1TFzKY5Lk — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 15, 2021

The official California government guidelines on masks are the following, with few exceptions:

People in California must wear face coverings when they are outside of the home, unless one of the exemptions below applies. Individuals are excepted from wearing a mask when: In a car alone or solely with members of their own household. Working in an office or in a room alone. Actively eating or drinking. You should maintain a distance of at least six feet from those not in your household. Outdoors and maintaining at least 6 feet of social distance from others not in their household. You must have a face covering with you at all times and must put it on if you are within 6 feet of others who are not in your household. Getting a service to the nose or face for which temporary removal of the mask is necessary. Your job requires you to wear respiratory protection. You are specifically exempted from wearing face coverings by industry specific guidance. Some people are exempt from wearing face coverings at all times: Children younger than two years old, because they risk suffocation. Those with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering. This includes: Rare medical conditions for whom wearing a face covering could obstruct breathing. Being unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance. Those who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired. In these cases, the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication. Those for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work.

According to FirstPost, attendees at the event were tested for the disease before granted entry, but there is no testing loophole for regular people to get out of mask wearing.